Coulombe (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Coulombe has been on the shelf since mid-May due to a left forearm strain, though he appears to be nearing the final stretch of his recovery. He'll likely only need a few minor-league outings to build back up and could be back in action for Minnesota within the next week. Before hitting the IL, Coulombe had yet to allow a run on the season and turned in an 0.60 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB in 16.2 innings.