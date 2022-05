Coulombe was placed on the 15-day injured list with a hip impingement Wednesday, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Coulombe was removed from Tuesday's matchup against the Astros with a left hip injury, and he'll be forced to spend time on the IL. It's not yet clear whether he's expected to miss more than the minimum of 15 days, but Yennier Cano was recalled to provide additional help in the bullpen.