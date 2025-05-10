Coulombe picked up the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the Giants after throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out two.

With closer Jhoan Duran and setup man Griffin Jax both having worked each of the past two days, Coulombe was summoned to safeguard Friday's victory and extended his scoreless streak to 15.1 innings to open the campaign. The left-hander boasts a 17:1 K:BB with two holds and two saves this season, although he remains behind Duran, Jax and perhaps even Cole Sands in Minnesota's bullpen hierarchy when it comes to high-leverage work on most occasions.