The Twins reinstated Coulombe (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Minnesota cleared a spot for Coulombe on the 26-man active roster by moving right-hander Zebby Matthews (shoulder) to the injured list. Though Jhoan Duran maintains a firm grip on the Twins' closing gig, Coulombe had proven to be a sneaky source of fantasy value in his setup role prior to landing on the shelf May 18 due to an extensor strain in his left forearm. In addition to scooping up two saves, two holds and one win over his 19 relief appearances, Coulombe had yet to allow a run and struck out 19 batters over 16.2 innings.