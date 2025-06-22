Coloumbe will start as an opener Sunday against the Brewers, Audra Martin of Fanduel Sports Network North reports.

The left-hander will make the second start of his MLB career and first since 2021. Coulombe has been effective in a high-leverage role this season with two saves, two holds and a 0.46 ERA over 19.2 innings, but he'll given Minnesota an inning or two as an opener Sunday before turning things over to the bullpen. David Festa was previously penciled in to start Sunday and could follow Coulombe in a bulk role.