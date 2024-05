De Andrade was placed on the 7-day injured list with a left ankle sprain on May 16, TwinsDaily reports.

De Andrade was signed for $2.2 million out of the Dominican Republic in 2021. He hit .242 with 11 home runs and a .743 OPS at Low-A Fort Myers last season. He was hitting .243 with a .692 OPS in 29 games for High-A Cedar Rapids before the injury.