Bowen was placed on the 7-day IL with right elbow sprain at High-A Cedar Rapids, TwinsDaily.com reports.

With Bowen on the injured list, all five players involved in the Jorge Polanco trade are now on the injured list, including Polanco. Bowen put up an ugly 5.02 ERA but a strong 43:13 K:BB ratio in 43 innings before the injury.