Bowen, Anthony DeSclafani (elbow), Justin Topa and Gabriel Gonzalez were traded from the Mariners to the Twins on Monday in exchange for Jorge Polanco, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Bowen, who is set to turn 24 before the 2024 campaign begins, has just one season of minor-league action under his belt. He posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 59 strikeouts over 55.2 innings at Single-A Modesto in 2023, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him begin the year at High-A Cedar Rapids as the Twins attempt to figure out what they have in the right-hander.