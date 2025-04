Hill has a 2.45 ERA and 13:2 K:BB ratio in 7.1 innings through his first two starts for Single-A Fort Myers. He reached 97.2 mph with his sinker during the outing, TwinsDaily.com reports.

Hill, 69th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, had an aggressive placement at Single-A out of high school to begin the season and the initial results are encouraging.