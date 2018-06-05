Twins' DaShawn Keirsey: Goes to Twins in fourth round
The Twins have selected Keirsey with the 124th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Keirsey is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound college outfielder from Utah whose top tool is his plus speed -- granted that speed used to be an even bigger weapon prior to him requiring hip surgery a year ago. He is a good contact hitter with a chance to stick in center field, although it's hard to project him for more than a handful of home runs annually in pro ball. If he can maintain his impact speed as he moves up the ladder, Keirsey has a chance to be a low-end regular, otherwise his ceiling will be capped as a fourth outfielder.
