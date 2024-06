Keirsey (calf) went 2-for-4 with a home run Saturday for Triple-A St. Paul in his first game since returning from a calf injury, Theodor Tollefson of TwinsDaily.com reports.

He had been out since May 26 with the calf injury. The 2018 fourth-round draft pick is not seen as a much of prospect at age 27, but he's hitting an impressive .314 with a .966 OPS and nine home runs in 47 games.