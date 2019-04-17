Twins' DaShawn Keirsey: Moves to injured list

Keirsey was placed on the minor-league injured list Wednesday with a right hip strain, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Keirsey has endured a slow start to the season with Low-A Cedar Rapids by slashing .185/.258/.185 through 27 at-bats. The 21-year-old will be eligible to come off the injured list April 24, though the severity of the injury remains unclear.