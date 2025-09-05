The Twins optioned Keirsey to Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Keirsey never registered a plate appearance during his four-day stint in the big leagues, though he did manage to steal a base and score a run as a pinch runner. Sporting a .324 OPS through 70 games in the majors this year, he'll return to Triple-A in favor of Jhonny Pereda, who was recalled from St. Paul in a corresponding move.