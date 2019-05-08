Twins' DaShawn Keirsey: Tallies second stolen base
Keirsey went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Low-A Cedar Rapids' win over South Bend on Tuesday.
Keirsey went hitless in his first four games back with Cedar Rapids after spending time on the 7-day IL with a hip strain, but he's hit safely in two of his last three games. A fourth-round pick last year, Keirsey is relatively old for the level; he's about to turn 22. The center fielder hit .301/.371/.427 in 26 games in the Appy League last season.
