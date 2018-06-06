Twins' David Banuelos: Comes off DL
Banuelos (back) was reinstated from the disabled list Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Banuelos will look to improve his performance at Low-A Cedar Rapids after missing time with a back injury. He's batting a dismal .147 with one homer and six RBI across 28 games.
