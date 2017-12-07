Twins' David Banuelos: Dished to Twins

Banuelos was traded from the Mariners to the Twins in exchange for $1 million in international bonus pool cap space.

Banuelos, who was taken by the Mariners in the fifth round in 2017, spent his first professional season with short-season Everett, hitting .236/.331/.394 with four homers in 36 games. He's a well-regarded defender, and his strong on-base skills coupled with some power potential from the right side of the plate could see him develop into a big-league catcher down the road.