Twins' David Banuelos: Dished to Twins
Banuelos was traded from the Mariners to the Twins in exchange for $1 million in international bonus pool cap space.
Banuelos, who was taken by the Mariners in the fifth round in 2017, spent his first professional season with short-season Everett, hitting .236/.331/.394 with four homers in 36 games. He's a well-regarded defender, and his strong on-base skills coupled with some power potential from the right side of the plate could see him develop into a big-league catcher down the road.
