Festa was set to receive Botox injections Thursday to alleviate a compressed nerve between his right shoulder and neck, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

He avoided surgery for a mild version of thoracic outlet syndrome after visiting a specialist and could have a normal offseason if all goes well. Festa posted a 5.40 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 53:19 K:BB over 53.1 innings for the Twins this season. If healthy, he'll likely be in the mix for a spot in the rotation next spring.