Festa is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Tigers at Target Field.

Tabbed as a replacement in the big-league rotation this past Thursday for the injured Chris Paddack (forearm), Festa surrendered five earned runs on seven hits and one walk and struck out just two batters but received enough run support to come away with a win against the Diamondbacks. Festa was cruising early in his debut and faced just one batter more than the minimum through three innings, but he begun to unravel over his final two frames, when he allowed all seven of his hits. Festa may need a better showing in Minnesota against a weaker Detroit offense to ensure he gets additional turns through the rotation, as Caleb Boushley has been pitching well at Triple-A St. Paul and looms as an alternative as the Twins' No. 5 starter if Festa can't get the job done.