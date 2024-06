Festa is a candidate to be called up from Triple-A St. Paul to replace the injured Chris Paddack (forearm) in the Minnesota rotation, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

One of the top pitching prospects in the organization, Festa owns a 3.82 ERA with a 91:10 K:BB in 63.2 innings at St. Paul. Paddack was placed on the 15-day IL with right forearm fatigue, so whomever gets called up could make at least two starts. The Twins will likely call up a pitcher to start Thursday at Arizona.