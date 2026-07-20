Twins' David Festa: Could be lost for season

Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll said that Festa (shoulder) is scheduled to visit Dr. Robert Bowers in Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday to receive an additional medical opinion after the right-hander recently showed symptoms of a potential recurrence of thoracic outlet syndrome, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old previously had his 2025 campaign cut short after he was diagnosed with neurological thoracic outlet syndrome last September, but his stint on the injured list throughout the 2026 season had been attributed to a right shoulder impingement, which he sustained in late February. With the TOS symptoms having recently flared up again when Festa resumed playing catch, the Twins recently pulled him off of his three-week buildup program designed to get him throwing off a mound. On a positive note, Festa hasn't had to stop throwing entirely, but his chances of pitching for the big club at any point in 2026 appear to be dimming. He'll receive a consultation from Dr. Bowers before determining his next steps, and if Festa requires a stem-cell injection in his shoulder to relieve the TOS symptoms, he'll likely be in store for a prolonged shutdown.