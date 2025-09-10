Twins' David Festa: Could have thoracic outlet syndrome
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Festa was diagnosed with neurological thoracic outlet syndrome during a visit with Dr. Keith Meister in Texas this week, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Festa will receive a second opinion before a determination is made about a treatment plan, but surgery would certainly seem to be a possibility. If the pitcher does need an operation, he would be in for a lengthy rehab process that could affect his 2026 availability. Festa posted a 5.40 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 53:19 K:BB over 53.1 innings for the Twins this season.
