Festa was diagnosed with neurological thoracic outlet syndrome during a visit with Dr. Keith Meister in Texas this week, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Festa will receive a second opinion before a determination is made about a treatment plan, but surgery would certainly seem to be a possibility. If the pitcher does need an operation, he would be in for a lengthy rehab process that could affect his 2026 availability. Festa posted a 5.40 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 53:19 K:BB over 53.1 innings for the Twins this season.