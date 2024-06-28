Festa (1-0) allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

Festa's first career start began about as well as he could have possibly imagined. By the time he hit the mound in the fourth inning, he had faced just one batter over the minimum and was staked to an 11-run lead. Following a solo homer to open the fourth, Festa struck out the next two but followed up by allowing five consecutive singles and three additional earned runs. Festa then allowed one more run in the fifth and coasted to the victory. Despite the general appearance of a rough outing due to the final stat line, a 3.77 ERA and 13.1 K/9 average over 59.2 minor league innings suggests that Festa, who closed out his outing by tossing 27 of 36 pitches for strikes against the final 12 batters he faced, was possibly more focused on pitching to contact as opposed to showing off his full arsenal. Festa should continue to earn additional starting opportunities for the Twins if they continue to have a rotational need. His next chance is slated to come in the middle of next week when the Twins welcome the Tigers to Minnesota.