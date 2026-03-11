default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Festa (shoulder) remains out and is expected to begin the season on the injured list, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Festa was shut down in late February due to a shoulder impingement and received an injection to address the injury. At first it was thought he'd only be shut down a few weeks, but this report makes it sound like he'll be out much longer since he hasn't started any significant activity.

More News