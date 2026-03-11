Twins' David Festa: Expected to begin season on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Festa (shoulder) remains out and is expected to begin the season on the injured list, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Festa was shut down in late February due to a shoulder impingement and received an injection to address the injury. At first it was thought he'd only be shut down a few weeks, but this report makes it sound like he'll be out much longer since he hasn't started any significant activity.
More News
-
Twins' David Festa: Shut down with shoulder issue•
-
Twins' David Festa: Throws against hitters•
-
Twins' David Festa: Throwing bullpen sessions•
-
Twins' David Festa: Expected to resume throwing soon•
-
Twins' David Festa: Avoids surgery for shoulder injury•
-
Twins' David Festa: Could have thoracic outlet syndrome•