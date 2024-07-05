Share Video

Festa was told after Thursday's game that he will be sent to Triple-A St. Paul, The Athletic reports.

Festa allowed 12 runs over his first 10 major-league innings in two starts, so this isn't a surprise. He'll likely be replaced by a relief pitcher with an official announcement before Friday's game. Chris Paddack could return Monday from the injured list in time to take back the rotation spot Festa occupied.

