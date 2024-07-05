Festa was told after Thursday's game that he will be sent to Triple-A St. Paul, The Athletic reports.
Festa allowed 12 runs over his first 10 major-league innings in two starts, so this isn't a surprise. He'll likely be replaced by a relief pitcher with an official announcement before Friday's game. Chris Paddack could return Monday from the injured list in time to take back the rotation spot Festa occupied.
More News
-
Twins' David Festa: Hit around again in loss•
-
Twins' David Festa: Awarded another start•
-
Twins' David Festa: Earns win in first career start•
-
Twins' David Festa: Added to roster ahead of debut•
-
Twins' David Festa: Set to make MLB debut Thursday•
-
Twins' David Festa: No longer making Triple-A start•