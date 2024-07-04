Festa (1-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing seven runs on nine hits and no walks. He struck out six over five innings.

Festa allowed three home runs on the day, including a grand slam to Carson Kelly in the third inning, which opened up the scoring frenzy for the Tigers. Wenceel Perez took him long in the same inning and then Riley Greene also went deep in the fifth for a two-run blast. The one encouraging stat line for Festa in this one was he had six strikeouts and no walks while piling up 13 whiffs. Still, the 24-year-old has now allowed 12 runs over his first 10 major league innings. If he sticks around for another turn in the rotation, he'll line up to face the White Sox early next week.