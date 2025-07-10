Festa (3-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Cubs, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

Festa held a formidable Cubs lineup to just two runs on three singles, and he was able to limit the damage during Chicago's two-run fourth frame. The 25-year-old right-hander also tossed at least five innings while allowing two runs or fewer for just the third time in 10 outings this year. Festa owns a dicey 5.25 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 48:18 K:BB across 48 innings ahead of the All-Star break, but his rotation spot should remain intact as long as Pablo Lopez (shoulder) is on the injured list.