Festa has been scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday with Triple-A St. Paul and appears likely to enter the Twins' rotation Sunday against the Blue Jays in place of the injured Pablo Lopez (lat), Declan Goff of SKOR North reports.

Lopez had to exit Tuesday's start against the Athletics with a right lat strain, and while he has not yet been officially placed on the 15-day injured list, the transaction is considered imminent. Festa missed some time at St. Paul in May with right arm fatigue, but he's looked strong in two starts since returning, allowing just one run with a 12:2 K:BB over 8.2 innings. The 25-year-old has also pitched well in three starts with the Twins this season, collecting a 1.38 ERA and 15:5 K:BB across 13 frames. Festa could be needed for multiple starts with the big club, pending the outcome of imaging on Lopez's lat.