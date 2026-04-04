The Twins transferred Festa (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Festa was shut down early in spring training due to a shoulder impingement and still has yet to begin throwing off a mound. His move to the 60-day IL will ensure he remains sidelined until at least late May and opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Garrett Acton, whom the Twins acquired Thursday in a trade with Miami.