Festa was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Festa was a candidate to win a rotation spot, but struggled with a 11.94 ERA and 11: 3 K:BB ratio in 11.1 innings this spring. Festa showed promise last season with a 10.8 K/9 and 12.7 percent swinging strike rate, but he recorded a 4.40 ERA (though a 3.75 FIP) in 14 games with the Twins. He could join the rotation early in the season if there's an opening.