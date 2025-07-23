Twins' David Festa: Placed on IL with shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins placed Festa on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation.
Festa struggled in his last start Monday against the Dodgers, allowing three home runs and four runs over 5.1 innings, although it's not clear whether his shoulder was bothering him during the outing. The right-hander will be eligible for activation Aug. 6, but it's too soon to know whether he'll have a chance to be back on that date.
