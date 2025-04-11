The Twins recalled Festa from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.

Minnesota placed Pablo Lopez (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Festa is expected to make the start Friday against the Tigers. In two starts at the Triple-A level this season, Festa (1-1) has an 8:2 K:BB and 5.40 ERA across 8.1 innings. He made 14 regular-season appearances (13 starts) for the Twins last season, turning in a 4.90 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB in 64.1 innings of work.