Festa, who hadn't pitched at Triple-A St. Paul since May 6 due to right arm fatigue, gave up one run over 3.2 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk in Friday's start for the Saints.

With both Zebby Matthews and Simeon Woods Richardson struggling in the fifth starter role in the majors, Festa could get another shot at the big league rotation if he can get back to full strength. The righty has pitched well both in the majors (1.38 ERA, 15:5 K:BB in 13 innings) and minors (3.60 ERA, 22:2 K:BB in 20 innings before Friday) this season.