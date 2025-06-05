The Twins are expected to recall Festa from Triple-A St. Paul to start Thursday's game against the Athletics, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Previous reports indicated Festa would join the big club for this weekend's series against Toronto as a replacement for Pablo Lopez (shoulder), but he will instead start Thursday while the rest of the rotation gets some extra rest. Festa missed a couple weeks of action in May with right arm fatigue, but he's yielded only one run with a 12:2 K:BB over 8.2 innings since returning. The righty holds a 1.38 ERA and 15:5 K:BB across 13 frames this season in the majors. With Lopez set to miss 8-to-12 weeks, Festa could remain in the Minnesota rotation indefinitely.