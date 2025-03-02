Festsa gave up four earned runs on five hits and a walk but struck out five over 2.1 innings in Saturday's spring training loss to Boston.

It's early in the competition for the final two spots in the Minnesota rotation, but Festa took a step back. It was also notable he was used as the third pitcher in the game. He threw two scoreless innings in his first outing but now has an 8.31 ERA this spring although with a 7:1 K:BB ration in 5.1 innings. Festa is competing with Chris Paddack, Simeon Woods Richardson and Zebby Matthews for the final two spots in the rotation.