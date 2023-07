Festa has a 5.15 ERA, 3.99 FIP, 1.44 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 62.2 innings for Double-A Wichita.

The 6-foot-6 righty has been very unlucky this year, as he has a 61.6 percent strand rate and a .360 BABIP against. Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs reports that Festa has routinely touched 98 mph with his fastball this season while also showcasing an upper-80s slider and a potentially above-average changeup. Festa has great size and could be an option in the big-league rotation sometime next summer.