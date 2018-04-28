Twins' David Hale: DFA'd by Twins
Hale was designated for assignment by the Twins on Friday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Hale was claimed off waivers by the Twins Thursday after being DFA'd by the Yankees earlier in the week, and will now hit the waiver wire once again.
