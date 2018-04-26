Hale was claimed off waivers by the Twins on Thursday.

Hale was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Monday, and it didn't take him long to find a new home. The right-hander acted primarily as a starter in the minors, though he had little success. In three starts with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Hale produced a 5.52 ERA and 1.69 WHIP. However, his 3.34 FIP suggests that he was pretty unlucky, so this could prove to be a savvy signing for Minnesota if he can turn his high-control approach into good on-field results.