Twins' David Hale: Heads to Minnesota
Hale was claimed off waivers by the Twins on Thursday.
Hale was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Monday, and it didn't take him long to find a new home. The right-hander acted primarily as a starter in the minors, though he had little success. In three starts with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Hale produced a 5.52 ERA and 1.69 WHIP. However, his 3.34 FIP suggests that he was pretty unlucky, so this could prove to be a savvy signing for Minnesota if he can turn his high-control approach into good on-field results.
