Kremer (4-5) earned the win Sunday, allowing a hit, three walks and a hit-by-pitch over six scoreless innings against the Angels. He struck out eight.

Kremer was excellent, with the only hit he allowed being a single in the fourth inning. Since joining the Twins at the trade deadline, the right-hander has compiled a 3-1 record with a 3.80 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 44:18 K:BB in 47.1 innings (nine starts). With an overall 4.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 82:29 K:BB across 83.1 innings (16 starts), Kremer is lined up to make his final start of the season Saturday against the Rangers.