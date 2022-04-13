Rodriguez's contract was selected by the Twins on Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rodriguez spent the entire 2021 campaign at the Triple-A level and was unable to break camp with the Twins this year after serving as a non-roster invitee during spring training. However, the right-hander will now provide bullpen depth after Jharel Cotton was designated for assignment Wednesday.
More News
-
Twins' Dereck Rodriguez: Inks minor-league deal with Twins•
-
Rockies' Dereck Rodriguez: Gives up five runs in spring start•
-
Rockies' Dereck Rodriguez: Allows two runs in win•
-
Rockies' Dereck Rodriguez: Gets minors deal with Rockies•
-
Tigers' Dereck Rodriguez: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Dereck Rodriguez: Catches on with Detroit•