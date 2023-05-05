site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Dereck Rodriguez: Expected to be called up
RotoWire Staff
Rodriguez will be called up from Triple-A St. Paul by the Twins prior to Friday's game in Cleveland, Gavin Kahn of EnterSports Management reports.
It's not clear at this point whose spot on the roster Rodriguez will be taking. The right-hander has posted a 4.66 ERA and 20:10 K:BB over 19.1 innings this year at St. Paul.
