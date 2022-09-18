The Twins optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.
Fresh off his call-up from Triple-A on Saturday, Rodriguez proceeded to appear in long relief in the Twins' 7-6 loss in the second game of a doubleheader. He was the pitcher of record in the 15-inning loss, covering the final 3.2 frames and allowing two unearned runs. Since Rodriguez tossed 40 pitches in the outing and wasn't likely to be available out of the bullpen for a few more days, the Twins unsurprisingly elected to swap him off the active roster for a fresh arm in right-hander Ronny Henriquez, who was summoned from Triple-A.
