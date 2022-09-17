Rodriguez was called up by the Twins on Saturday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez made a single four-inning appearance back in April, allowing three runs. His 5.02 ERA in 89.2 innings at the Triple-A level hardly inspires confidence, but he'll be called on nonetheless with Trevor Megill heading to the COVID-19 injured list.
