Law has pitched well enough this spring to potentially make the final bullpen, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. Law has thrown six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and one walk this spring.

Law would seem to be a longshot, but the Twins may have found a way to improve his mechanics. Law didn't receive a call-up to the majors at any point in 2020 after being included in the Rangers' 60-man player pool, but the reliever made 58 appearances for the Blue Jays in 2019, compiling a 4.90 ERA and 1.66 WHIP. He'd likely work in middle relief if he does make the final roster, but he would need to be added to the 40-man roster as a non-roster invitee to spring training.