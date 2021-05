Law's contract was selected by the Twins on Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Law failed to break camp with the major-league club this year, but he'll join Minnesota's bullpen as part of a shuffle after right-hander Cody Stashak was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul and Travis Blankenhorn was designated for assignment. Law allowed three hits and three walks while striking out 13 in eight scoreless innings this spring.