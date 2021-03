Law will not break camp in the big leagues, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Law threw eight scoreless innings this spring, striking out 13 batters while walking three and allowing three hits, but it wasn't enough earn him a roster spot. The fact that he's not on the 40-man roster certainly didn't help his case. He could be one of the team's top depth options this season, though the lack of a 40-man spot will hurt him there as well.