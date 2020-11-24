Law announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he agreed to a minor-league contract with the Twins that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

According to Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul, Law's deal is worth $750,000 at the big-league level and contains an opt-out clause. Law didn't receive a callup to the majors at any point in 2020 after being included in the Rangers' 60-man player pool, but the reliever made 58 appearances for the Blue Jays in 2019, compiling a 4.90 ERA and 1.66 WHIP.