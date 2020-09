Smeltzer was recalled from Minnesota's alternate training site in St. Paul and added to the 28-man roster.

Smeltzer has thrown 16 innings for the Twins this season, making one start and six relief appearances, but struggled with a 6.75 ERA. With five healthy starters in the rotation and Jake Odorizzi nearing a return, Smeltzer will be used more in middle and long relief than a starter or primary pitcher.