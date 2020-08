Smeltzer gave up two runs on three hits in Sunday's 5-4 win over Kansas City. He struck out one and did not issue a walk.

Smeltzer followed Matt Wilser once again, but his outing was not nearly as successful as his previous one. A hit-by-pitch and a pair of doubles led to two Royals runs in the third. He was able to pitch around an error and a single in the fourth, but still saw his ERA grow to 6.59 on the campaign.