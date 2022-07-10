Smeltzer did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Rangers, allowing seven runs on eight hits while striking out two and walking three across 3.1 innings.

Smeltzer had two rough innings Saturday, allowing three runs in the second inning and four runs in the fourth before being pulled. All seven of the runs Smeltzer allowed came on home runs. The lefty threw 50 of 81 pitches for strikes across 3.1 frames. It was arguably his worst outing of the year and ballooned his ERA to 3.92. Smeltzer has given up six home runs over his past two starts.