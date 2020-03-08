Smeltzer gave up five earned runs over three innings in Saturday's spring training outing against Detroit. He has a 8.68 ERA in four outings this spring.

Smeltzer appears to be fading in the competition for the fifth starter role as he's given up 18 hits and three home runs over 9.1 innings. Smeltzer is battling Jhoulys Chacin, Randy Dobnak and Lewis Thorpe for the fifth starer role.